AVLC arrests member of motorbike lifters gang

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell North Nazimabad on Saturday arrested a member of notorious motorbike lifter gang 'Khokar Group' and recovered three stolen bikes from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell North Nazimabad on Saturday arrested a member of notorious motorbike lifter gang 'Khokar Group' and recovered three stolen bikes from his possession.

Arrested Zubair Khokar s/o Manzoor was also jailed in 2011.

He again started lifting motorbikes with other of his gang members after being released from jail in 2014, according to a press release.

The AVLC recovered three motorbikes bearing registration no. KLY-3295 lifted from the limits of Gulberg police station, KBA-4129 lifted from jurisdiction of PS Shahra-e-Noor Jahan and KNC-1731 snatched from the limits of PS Soldier Bazar.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway. Raids are being carried out to apprehend his accomplices.