AVLC Arrests Motorbike Lifter, Recovers 3 Bikes
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Bin Qasim on Monday arrested a habitual motorcycle lifter and snatcher and recovered 3 snatched/ stolen motorbikes from his possession.
The AVLC also recovered an unlicensed 30 bore pistol from the possession of arrested person, according to a statement.
Accused Jam Sabir s/o Ismail used to sell the motorbikes in Lasbela and Winder Balochistan.
Three motorbikes bearing registration number KMN-2974 snatched from the limits of police station Malir Cantt., KWA-5711 lifted from the jurisdiction of Gulberg police station and a motorcycle with unknown registration number with grinded chassis number seized under Section 550 of CrPc.
Further legal proceedings are underway.