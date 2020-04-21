UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Motorbike Lifter, Recovers Stolen Motorbike

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:21 PM

AVLC arrests motorbike lifter, recovers stolen motorbike

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Baldia on Tuesday arrested a motorbike lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Baldia on Tuesday arrested a motorbike lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Accused Shoaib s/o Abdul Rasheed is a drug addict and has never been arrested earlier, according to a press release.

The AVLC recovered a motorcycle bearing registration number KGZ-7148 lifted from the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicle Baldia From

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves to make inquiry report on ..

11 minutes ago

Poland Has No Plans to Revise Military Procurement ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Syrian Kurds, Int'l Coalition to Su ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) restores 21 demoted ZTB ..

5 minutes ago

Director civil defence visits PHC Bar Association ..

8 minutes ago

DPO suspends ASI on misbehaving, 8 gamblers arrest ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.