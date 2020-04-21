AVLC arrests motorbike lifter, recovers stolen motorbike

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Baldia on Tuesday arrested a motorbike lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Baldia on Tuesday arrested a motorbike lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Accused Shoaib s/o Abdul Rasheed is a drug addict and has never been arrested earlier, according to a press release.

The AVLC recovered a motorcycle bearing registration number KGZ-7148 lifted from the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.