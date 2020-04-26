UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Motorbike Lifter, Recovers Stolen Motorbike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

AVLC arrests motorbike lifter, recovers stolen motorbike

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Baldia on Sunday arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike and a pistol from his possession.

The motorcycle's black ignition wire was cut, which is normally a sign of a stolen motorcycle. Lifter Azan s/o Yousaf cut the black ignition wire to switch on the ignition.

This peculiarity led to seizure of motorcycle and arrest of the lifter, said a statement.

Accused Azan is a habitual motorcycle lifter and drug addict. He used to sell stolen motorbikes in-exchange of drug. He has been arrested earlier also.

The AVLC recovered a stolen motorbike bearing registration No. KBC-6040 lifted from the limits of PS Liaquatabad and a pistol with two bullets from his possession.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

