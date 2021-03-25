UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Motorcycle Lifter, Recovers Two Stolen Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Thursday arrested an accused and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

AVLC Baldia Division arrested Hanif s/o Hashim, with the help of a CCTV footage in which he was seen stealing a motorcycle from Madina Colony area on March 20, 2021, said a press note.

The CCTV footage also made rounds over social media in which the accused could be identified easily. The motorcycle stolen in the footage has also been recovered from his possession.

Accused Hashim had also been arrested earlier and had been jailed for his involvement in drug business, police encounter and attempt to murder cases.

He has confessed his involvement in number of crimes.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KKE-7062 and KLQ- 5788 stolen from the jurisdictions of police stations Chakiwara and Saeedabad.

Raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices and purchasers of stolen motorcycles and further investigations were underway.

