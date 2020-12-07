AVLC arrests nine motorcycle thieves, recovers five motorcycles

The Clifton, SITE and Malir Divisions of Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday claimed to have arrested nine motorcycle thieves and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession

Arrested accused Mudassir s/o Aslam Pervez, Qaiser s/o Saleem, Sher Jan s/o Mehmood, Subhan s/o Zaman, Shah Hussain s/o ILahi Bux,Shahid Ali s/o Ismail, Salman s/o Taj, Ehsan s/o Yousaf and Qaiser s/o Manzoor were habitual criminals and used to sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen, said a press release. They had been arrested earlier also and hold criminal record.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles stolen from the limits of different Police Stations (PS) bearing registration numbers No. KBQ-7603 from PS Defence, KKW-2052 from PS Pak Colony, KBV-0357 from PS Madina Colony, KMI-0755 from PS Saeedabad and KHA-5825 from PS Malir City.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.