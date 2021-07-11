UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Seven-member Alleged Gang Of Car Lifters

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

AVLC arrests seven-member alleged gang of car lifters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Seven-member suspected gang of cars lifter including two women were arrested by the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi police.

The AVLC has recovered six reportedly stolen cars from the arrested alleged car lifters, said police sources on Sunday. The arrested accused are identified as Shujaat, Danish, Attaullah, Ehtesham, Daniyal, Qurat-ul-ain and Kanwal.

The recovered cars have been reportedly stolen from different parts of Karachi. Among the arrested accused, a couple identified as wife Qarat-ul-ain and her husband Shujaat are said to be main perpetrators of the gang. The accused have reportedly sold two of the 20 stolen cars while rest of the vehicles were left at different places in the city, said police The police has registered the cases and further investigation is underway from the arrested accused.

