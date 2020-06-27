UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Street Criminals Gang, Recovers 12 Stolen Motorcycles

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 05:09 PM

AVLC arrests street criminals gang, recovers 12 stolen motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Landhi on Saturday arrested a gang of three street criminals and motorcycle lifters and recovered 12 motorcycles, chassis of motorcycles and two pistols from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Landhi on Saturday arrested a gang of three street criminals and motorcycle lifters and recovered 12 motorcycles, chassis of motorcycles and two pistols from their possession.

Arrested Shabbir Shah s/o Naseer Shah, Faisal s/o Iqbal and Wajahat s/o Abdul Hameed used to snatched or stolen motorcycles to commit other crimes, according to a press note.

The accused also sell used snatched/stolen motorcycles to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KLG- 4279, KGH-3776, KEA-1920, KMF-8118, KJG-4794, KCS-8315, KMI-3963, KDT-2041, KDW-0047, KDO-4584, KAM-8059, KJG-7944 and five chassis of various motorcycles seized u/s 550 CrPC.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

