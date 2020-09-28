UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Ten Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers Five Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:38 PM

AVLC arrests ten motorcycle thieves, recovers five motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested ten motorcycle thieves and recovered five motorcycles and a pistol from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested ten motorcycle thieves and recovered five motorcycles and a pistol from their possession.

The AVLC Baldia / New Karachi / Bin Qasim Division arrested Arshad s/o Rashid, Khalid s/o Mehmood, Ali s/o Shahab Din, Ahmed s/o Fida Hussain, Kamran s/o Arif, Naveed s/o Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Sattar s/o Hubdar Ali, Pathan s/o Gul Hassan, Umed Ali s/o Mehmood and Malook alias Lolah s/o Gulsher, according to a press note.

The arrested are habitual criminals and sell stolen motorcycles in parts to mechanics to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered five stolen motorcycles bearing registration numbers KHG-3017, KIM-6016, KKA-1707, KIJ-3519 and KDK-2717 and a 30 bore pistol with 7 bullets.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Vehicle Rashid Baldia Bin Qasim Criminals From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is result of NAB-Niazi n ..

20 minutes ago

Macron opponents claim victory in France Senate po ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment cops s ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive achieves 94% of set target in cit ..

2 minutes ago

Thiem faces tough French Open start as Nadal, Sere ..

3 minutes ago

Plunderers to be brought to book: Sheikh Rasheed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.