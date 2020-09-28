AVLC arrests ten motorcycle thieves, recovers five motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested ten motorcycle thieves and recovered five motorcycles and a pistol from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested ten motorcycle thieves and recovered five motorcycles and a pistol from their possession.

The AVLC Baldia / New Karachi / Bin Qasim Division arrested Arshad s/o Rashid, Khalid s/o Mehmood, Ali s/o Shahab Din, Ahmed s/o Fida Hussain, Kamran s/o Arif, Naveed s/o Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Sattar s/o Hubdar Ali, Pathan s/o Gul Hassan, Umed Ali s/o Mehmood and Malook alias Lolah s/o Gulsher, according to a press note.

The arrested are habitual criminals and sell stolen motorcycles in parts to mechanics to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered five stolen motorcycles bearing registration numbers KHG-3017, KIM-6016, KKA-1707, KIJ-3519 and KDK-2717 and a 30 bore pistol with 7 bullets.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.