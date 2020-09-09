AVLC arrests three car snatchers, recovers snatched car, two motorcycles

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested three car snatchers, motorcycle lifters and recovered a snatched car, two stolen motorcycles and a pistol from their possession.

The AVLC Bin Qasim, Keemari and Liaquatabad division have arrested Nadeem s/o Ghulam Murtaza, Abdul Raheem s/o Ilyas and Jawad s/o Saeed, who are habitual criminals and use snatched vehicles to commit other crimes and sale them also, said a press release.

They have been arrested first time in AVLC hence no record earlier.

The AVLC recovered a snatched vehicle bearing registration number BCR-592 snatched from limits of police station Tipu Sultan, a motorcycle registration no. KFT-4758 stolen from PS Aram Bagh and KKK-6086 stolen from PS Rizvia Society. An unlicensed 30 Bore pistol with five bullets.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

