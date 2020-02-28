AVLC arrests three-member car lifter gang, recovers two stolen vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell has arrested three-member car lifter gang from Gadap and recovered two stolen cars and three pistols from their possession.

The arrested are declared absconders and involved in lifting of over 50 vehicles after being released from jail in 2018, said a statement on Friday.

Accused Amir Rind, Asghar and Akhtar have also been arrested earlier several times.

AVLC recovered two vehicles bearing registration no. ADH-359 stolen from the limits of PIB Colony police station and AFV-816 lifted from the jurisdiction of Taimoria police station.

Further investigations against the arrested are underway.