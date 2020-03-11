UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Three Motorbike Lifters, Recovers 4 Stolen Bikes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:50 PM

AVLC arrests three motorbike lifters, recovers 4 stolen bikes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Wednesday arrested three habitual motorbike lifters in two separate actions and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The AVLC Gulshan team apprehended Farhan s/o Aftab and recovered a motorbike bearing registration number KIZ-1089 lifted from Bahadurabad area on February 28, 2020. Farhan and his accomplices lift motorcycles for joy rides and abandon those when fuel is depleted, said a statement.

In another action, the AVLC Landhi busted two motorcycle lifters involved in many cases and recovered 03 stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The arrested are identified as Rao Junaid s/o Rao Shakir and Sameer s/o Noshad. The bikes bearing registration numbers KMM- 3984 lifted from Landhi area, KGB-0158 stolen from Awami Colony area and KGM-8589 from the limits of Zaman Town police station are recovered from the possession of arrested.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Gulshan Landhi February 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Karachi #Tayyarhain for crucial HBL PSL 2020 fixtu ..

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government launches &#039;Digital Month& ..

1 hour ago

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistan’strade an ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.