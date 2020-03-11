AVLC arrests three motorbike lifters, recovers 4 stolen bikes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Wednesday arrested three habitual motorbike lifters in two separate actions and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The AVLC Gulshan team apprehended Farhan s/o Aftab and recovered a motorbike bearing registration number KIZ-1089 lifted from Bahadurabad area on February 28, 2020. Farhan and his accomplices lift motorcycles for joy rides and abandon those when fuel is depleted, said a statement.

In another action, the AVLC Landhi busted two motorcycle lifters involved in many cases and recovered 03 stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The arrested are identified as Rao Junaid s/o Rao Shakir and Sameer s/o Noshad. The bikes bearing registration numbers KMM- 3984 lifted from Landhi area, KGB-0158 stolen from Awami Colony area and KGM-8589 from the limits of Zaman Town police station are recovered from the possession of arrested.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.