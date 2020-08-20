UrduPoint.com
AVLC Arrests Three Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers Two Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:58 PM

AVLC arrests three motorcycle thieves, recovers two motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi on Thursday arrested three motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi on Thursday arrested three motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession.

According to a press note, the AVLC New Karachi / Liaquatabad arrested Wajid Hussain s/o Hamid Hussain, Ashir s/o Mehboob and Noman s/o Mehmood.

They are habitual criminals and sell stolen motorcycles to junkmen. Accused Noman s/o Mehmood has also been arrested ten times earlier.

The AVLC recovered two stolen motorcycles bearing registration numbers KEQ-3479 and KGD-8999 stolen from the limits of North Nazimabad and Paposh Nagar police stations respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

