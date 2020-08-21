AVLC arrests three motorcycle thieves, recovers two motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Friday arrested three motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles and a pistol from their possession.

According to a press note, the AVLC Shah Faisal / Clifton arrested Zohaib s/o Haji Ibrahim, Danyal s/o Chiragh Din and Awais s/o Abid.

They were habitual thieves and sold the stolen motorcycles to junkmen.

Accused Zohaib s/o Haji Ibrahim has also been arrested three times earlier.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KLD-8746 and KMI-4123 stolen from the jurisdictions of Gulistan e Jauhar and New Karachi respectively. A 30 bore pistol with three bullets was also recovered from their possession.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.