UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Three Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers Stolen Motorcycle, Engine

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:22 PM

AVLC arrests three motorcycle thieves, recovers stolen motorcycle, engine

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Baldia Division on Monday arrested three motorcycle thieves and recovered a stolen bikes, an engine and parts from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Baldia Division on Monday arrested three motorcycle thieves and recovered a stolen bikes, an engine and parts from their possession.

Arrested identified as Naeem alias Sher Muhammad s/o Saleem, Khayal Muhammad s/o Bukht Muhammad and Faizan s/o Noor Muhammad were habitual criminals, said a news release.

The accused used to sell motorcycles in parts to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered motorcycle bearing registration number KFR-3622 stolen from Saeedabad Police Station, engine no. SP-1376651 and parts of other stolen motorcycles.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicle Baldia Saeedabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ten Billion Tsunami is globally acclaimed project: ..

25 seconds ago

Five injured in two separate road accidents

27 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

29 seconds ago

US Police Release Footage Showing Officer Pepper-S ..

3 minutes ago

Health journalists asked to report credible, timel ..

3 minutes ago

Asad for 'career progression' of National Assembly ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.