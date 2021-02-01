AVLC Arrests Three Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers Stolen Motorcycle, Engine
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:22 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Baldia Division on Monday arrested three motorcycle thieves and recovered a stolen bikes, an engine and parts from their possession.
Arrested identified as Naeem alias Sher Muhammad s/o Saleem, Khayal Muhammad s/o Bukht Muhammad and Faizan s/o Noor Muhammad were habitual criminals, said a news release.
The accused used to sell motorcycles in parts to junkmen.
The AVLC recovered motorcycle bearing registration number KFR-3622 stolen from Saeedabad Police Station, engine no. SP-1376651 and parts of other stolen motorcycles.
Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.