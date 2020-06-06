AVLC Arrests Three Motorcycle Thieves, Recovers Two Motorcycles
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:26 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Jamshed on Thursday arrested three motorcycle lifters and street criminals and recovered 2 stolen motorcycles and a pistol from their possession.
Arrested Ismail alias Sohail s/o Fazal Sher, Mursaleen s/o Wahid Gul and Umair s/o Waheed are habitual criminals and sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen, said a news release.
The AVLC also recovered two motorcycles bearing registration numbers KJZ-1713 and KIW-0854 stolen from the limits of police stations Kharadar and Hyderi respectively. A 30 bore unlicensed pistol with 3 bullets were also recovered from the possession of arrested.
Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.