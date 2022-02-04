AVLC arrests three theives, recovers four stolen motorbikes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police Friday arrested three motorcycle thieves belonging to different gangs and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to an official, those arrested were identified as Kashif alias Kaashi, Rehman alias Mani and Faheem.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers DUA-4293 stolen from North Nazimabad, KMO-2802 stolen from Paposh, KJL-2104 lifted from Rizvia and KMK-7695 lifted from Paposh area.

Further investigations from arrested accused was underway.