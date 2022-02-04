UrduPoint.com

AVLC Arrests Three Theives, Recovers Four Stolen Motorbikes

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

AVLC arrests three theives, recovers four stolen motorbikes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police Friday arrested three motorcycle thieves belonging to different gangs and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to an official, those arrested were identified as Kashif alias Kaashi, Rehman alias Mani and Faheem.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers DUA-4293 stolen from North Nazimabad, KMO-2802 stolen from Paposh, KJL-2104 lifted from Rizvia and KMK-7695 lifted from Paposh area.

Further investigations from arrested accused was underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Vehicle North Nazimabad From

Recent Stories

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

4 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>