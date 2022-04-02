AVLC arrests two car lifters; recovers eight vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad Police has arrested two car lifters involved in many car lifting incidents, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said on the orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas massive crackdown against car lifters continued in the Federal capital.

He informed that SSP Investigation assigned a special task to the AVLC team to arrest those involved in car lifting and recover the stolen vehicles.

Following the directions, Incharge AVLC Inspector Liaqat Ali along with other officials managed to arrest two car lifters identified as Wirasat and Mohsin Ali.

Police team also recovered eight vehicles from their possession.

The accused used to steal Mehran, Corola and down model vehicles from different areas of the city. The vehicles were recovered from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Further investigation was underway, he added.

He informed that IGP Islamabad had appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to continue the crackdown against the criminals.

He said that Islamabad police had already returned more than 60 vehicles to actual owners.