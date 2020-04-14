AVLC arrests two motorbike lifters, recovers two stolen motorbikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Gulshan and Baldia on Tuesday arrested two habitual motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Gulshan and Baldia on Tuesday arrested two habitual motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession here.

Accused Sadiq s/o Irtaza Alam and Ghulam Mustafa s/o Ghulam Sarwar were drug addicts and they used to sell the parts of lifted motorbikes in Balochistan, said a statement.

The AVLC recovered motorbikes bearing registration number RNK-2826 stolen from the limits of police station Mobina Town and KMO-9353 lifted from the jurisdiction of Temoria police station.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.