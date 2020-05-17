AVLC arrests two motorbike lifters, recovers stolen motorbike

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Keemari on Sunday arrested two motorbike lifters and recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession.

Accused Abdul Wahab s/o Barish Khan and Alam alias Shina s/o Saif Ullah were habitual criminals and sell stolen motorbikes in parts to junkman.

The AVLC recovered motorbike bearing registration number KGX-7940 lifted from the limits of Madina Colony police station.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.