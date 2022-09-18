AVLC arrests two of motorcycle lifters gang in injured condition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police on Sunday arrested two of an inter-provincial motorcycle thieves gang in injured condition after an encounter.

According to an official, two alleged motorcycle lifters of an inter-provincial gang were arrested after an exchange of firing at police picket set by AVLC City Division near Teen Hatti Bridge.

While two of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Arrested were identified as Abdul Latif alias Laalu and Saddam. Two pistols and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from their possession.

Recovered motorcycle bearing registration number KMG-8675 was stolen from the limits of Super Market Police Station.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices. Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.