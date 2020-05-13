AVLC arrests two,recovers stolen govt vehicle

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Malir on Wednesday arrested a car lifter and a motorbikes thief and recovered a stolen Government vehicle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Malir on Wednesday arrested a car lifter and a motorbikes thief and recovered a stolen Government vehicle.

The AVLC Malir arrested car lifter Noman Azhar s/o Azhar Rafiq red handed while he was attempting to steal a car,said a news release.

Two of the arrested accused managed to escape from the scene. Raids were being conducted for their arrest.

The AVLC recovered a Government vehicle stolen from the limits of Shah Latif Police Station.

In another action, the AVLC Malir arrested accused Shah Nawaz Khan s/o Azam Khan who used to steal motorbikes after appearing in court proceedings underway against him.

Shah Nawaz, who is on bail in cases registered against him for his involvement in robberies and other crimes, used to lift motorbikes from court premises after appearing in court proceedings.

He has been arrested with the help of CCTV footage in which he could be seen lifting motorbike from court premises on April 30, 2020, the day he appeared in the court for proceedings against him.

Further legal proceedings against arrested was underway.