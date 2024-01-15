Open Menu

AVLC Conducts Operation Against Car Lifters In Karachi, 26 Vehicles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

AVLC conducts operation against car lifters in Karachi, 26 vehicles recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi Irfan Ali Samo along with the police team recovered stolen vehicles from different areas on Monday.

According to a private news channel, during operations in different areas of Karachi, the police recovered 26 vehicles that were stolen and apprehended at gunpoint.

According to the police, the SSP presented the keys of the recovered vehicles to the car owners, on which the car owners thanked the AVLC for their prompt action.

