AVLC Conducts Operation Against Car Lifters In Karachi, 26 Vehicles Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi Irfan Ali Samo along with the police team recovered stolen vehicles from different areas on Monday.
According to a private news channel, during operations in different areas of Karachi, the police recovered 26 vehicles that were stolen and apprehended at gunpoint.
According to the police, the SSP presented the keys of the recovered vehicles to the car owners, on which the car owners thanked the AVLC for their prompt action.
Recent Stories
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations
Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today
PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field
ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for taking action against adulterers8 minutes ago
-
Indian army trained in committing genocide in IIOJK: Report8 minutes ago
-
City roads repairing, maintenance monitored8 minutes ago
-
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi13 minutes ago
-
PHA starts renovation for private green areas18 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agricultural University set to host 12th convocation on January 18th, arrangements finalized18 minutes ago
-
UAJK hosts Handball Event under PM’s Youth Sports Program18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to speed up e-registration of properties18 minutes ago
-
Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today27 minutes ago
-
10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use28 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge Haripur acquits accused of double murder case28 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi on his death anniversary28 minutes ago