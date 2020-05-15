AVLC nabs gang of motorbike lifters, recovers two stolen motorbikes

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Gulshan Friday arrested a gang of three motorbike lifters and street criminals and recovered 2 stolen motorbikes from their possession

Arrested Asif Khan alias Bhoora s/o Bakhtiar Gul, Sameer Husain s/o Zulifqar Husain and Fida Hussain s/o Muhammad Hussain were habitual criminals and snatched / stolen motorbikes to commit street crimes, said a news release.

The AVLC recovered motorbikes bearing registration numbers KDR-1088 and KLA-4288 lifted from the limits of P.I.B Colony and Brigade police stations respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.