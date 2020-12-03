AVLC nabs six motorcycle lifters in karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has arrested six alleged motorcycle lifters on Thursday and recovered four motorcycles and a snatched mobile phone from their possession.

The accused was arrested in the area of Saddar, Bin Qasim and Baldia divisions of the AVLC, said a spokesperson of the AVLC.

The arrested accused was identified as Rao Adnan son of Sher Afgan, Ayub son of Mehboob, Muhammad Ali son of Khurshid Ali, Shehzad son of Shafi, Zeeshan son of Muzaffar and Sajid son of Ziyarat Gul.

The accused have also been arrested in the past and have criminal records in Frere, Malir Cantonment, Sukhan, Madina Coloney and SITE-A police stations.