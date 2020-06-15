AVLC recovers snatched motorcycle, mobile phones

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Orangi Division on Monday recovered a snatched motorcycle and 2 mobile phones on revelations of already arrested accused during investigations.

Accused Sabir Shah s/o Said Khan Shah, Hamza s/o Ahmed Sadiq and Sher Afzal s/o Raheem Zada were also involved in many cases of street crimes in Orangi Town, said a news release.

The accused during investigations confessed their involvement in snatchings and on their revelations the AVLC recovered a motorcycle bearing registration number KNG-3330 snatched from the limits of Pakistan Bazar police station and two mobile phones.