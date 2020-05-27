AVLC recovers vehicle snatched two days ago

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Baldia Wednesday recovered a vehicle which was snatched two days ago.

According to a news release, six accused had booked a pickup van at Sabzi Mandi Karachi for transporting goods from Janjal Goth Northern Bypass to Hyderabad.

The accused tied up the driver at a street in Janjal Goth and snatched the vehicle bearing registration number KV-9366.

The AVLC team made hectic effort and recovered the vehicle in two days from Hub, Balochistan. The vehicle has been handed over to the owner and raids are being carried out to apprehend the accused.