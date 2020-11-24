UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLS Arrest 15 Car Snatchers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:14 PM

AVLS arrest 15 car snatchers

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) arrested 15 accused belonging to six gangs involved in snatching/stealing cars, motorcycles and rickshaws, and recovered 46 cars, 40 other vehicles, 464 motorcycles and illegal firearms worth more than Rs 60 million from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) arrested 15 accused belonging to six gangs involved in snatching/stealing cars, motorcycles and rickshaws, and recovered 46 cars, 40 other vehicles, 464 motorcycles and illegal firearms worth more than Rs 60 million from them.

This was stated by SSP Investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani during a press conference at Investigation Headquarters Qilla Gujjar Singh on Tuesday. SP Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Ijaz Rasheed, all Divisional DSPs were also present on the occasion.

SSP Investigation said that in the light of clear instructions of DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, special teams of anti-vehicle lifting staff were working day and night to prevent vehicle snatching and theft and to arrest the culprits.

He said that the divisional police teams of Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff carried out the operation and arrested gangsters including Ali, Shehzad, Khalid, Umair, Zafar Iqbal, Mudassar and Zubair.

They recovered 46 cars, 40 other vehicles, 464 motorcycles and illegal weapons worth more than Rs 60 million from them.

The accused snatched or stole motorcycles from parking stands, markets and houses.

It was noteworthy that the accused sold the stolen vehicles after tampering and making fake registration plates of non-customs paid vehicles.The culprits sold parts of motorcycles in the market.

The accused had previous crime records and were jailed several times in the past ,while 340 cases of vehicle snatching and theft were also been traced against the accused released on bail.

Later, SSP Investigation Lahore Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani and SP AVLS Ijaz Rashid gave the keys of recovered vehicles/motorcycles to original owners.

DIG Investigation Lahore Shahzada Sultan appreciated performance of Anti-vehicle lifting staff teams and announced certificates of appreciation over their excellent performance.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Vehicle Rashid Market All From Million

Recent Stories

ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group C ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 662kg of narcotics

30 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 628 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

30 minutes ago

Austria plans to start virus vaccination in Januar ..

1 minute ago

Colombian cyclist Lopez signs Movistar deal

1 minute ago

Peruvian journalist recognised for harrowing Covid ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.