UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLS Arrested Three Vehicle Lifters

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 08:40 PM

AVLS arrested three vehicle lifters

Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Cantonment Division arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered four cars, 11 motorcycles, five tractors and one pick-up van from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Cantonment Division arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered four cars, 11 motorcycles, five tractors and one pick-up van from their possession.

A special police team led by DSP, AVLS Cantonment, Raees Ahmad Khan smashed Babar Ghafoor and his two accomplices Nadeem and Babar Ali.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed 21 incidents committedin different areas on city.

DSP (AVLS) said that strict action will be taken against criminals.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Van Babar Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Drug dealer arrested in Attock

40 seconds ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 500 per tola 30 Jan 202 ..

43 seconds ago

FBR surpasses tax collection target, collects Rs 2 ..

45 seconds ago

Analysis: UAE citizenship law amendments reflect f ..

2 hours ago

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

3 hours ago

107,561 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.