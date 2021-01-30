AVLS arrested three vehicle lifters

Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Cantonment Division arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered four cars, 11 motorcycles, five tractors and one pick-up van from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Cantonment Division arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered four cars, 11 motorcycles, five tractors and one pick-up van from their possession.

A special police team led by DSP, AVLS Cantonment, Raees Ahmad Khan smashed Babar Ghafoor and his two accomplices Nadeem and Babar Ali.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed 21 incidents committedin different areas on city.

DSP (AVLS) said that strict action will be taken against criminals.