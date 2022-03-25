AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) in an operation arrested 19 accused of eight vehicle theft gangs and recovered vehicles worth more than Rs 81.4 million from their possession.

A total of 29 vehicles, one tractor, 12 rickshaws, 150 motorcycles including 12 non-customs vehicles and five pistols were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Talking to media men at his office here on Friday, SP AVLS Aftab Phularwan said that the accused were involved in vehicles theft in various areas of the city. He claimed that the arrest of the accused would significantly reduce the vehicle theft graph.

He said that protection of life and property of the citizens was a top priority of the police and operations against criminal elements would continue.

The SP AVLS also handed over keys to the owners.