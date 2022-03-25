UrduPoint.com

AVLS Arrests 19 Vehicle Lifters, Recovers 29 Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 07:59 PM

AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehicles

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) in an operation arrested 19 accused of eight vehicle theft gangs and recovered vehicles worth more than Rs 81.4 million from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) in an operation arrested 19 accused of eight vehicle theft gangs and recovered vehicles worth more than Rs 81.4 million from their possession.

A total of 29 vehicles, one tractor, 12 rickshaws, 150 motorcycles including 12 non-customs vehicles and five pistols were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Talking to media men at his office here on Friday, SP AVLS Aftab Phularwan said that the accused were involved in vehicles theft in various areas of the city. He claimed that the arrest of the accused would significantly reduce the vehicle theft graph.

He said that protection of life and property of the citizens was a top priority of the police and operations against criminal elements would continue.

The SP AVLS also handed over keys to the owners.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Vehicle Criminals Media From Top Million

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Auth ..

Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

47 seconds ago
 SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 NMU honours 350 graduates in 2022 convocation

NMU honours 350 graduates in 2022 convocation

2 minutes ago
 Biden Hails US-EU Privacy Shield Deal as 'Major Br ..

Biden Hails US-EU Privacy Shield Deal as 'Major Breakthrough' in Transatlantic D ..

2 minutes ago
 Switzerland Not Planning to Ban RT, Sputnik - Fede ..

Switzerland Not Planning to Ban RT, Sputnik - Federal Council

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Moldovan Ambassad ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Moldovan Ambassador, Delivers Note Verbale

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>