AVLS Arrests Six Members Of Vehicle-lifting Gang

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) arrested six members of a vehicle-lifting gang and recovered 18 vehicles and 170 motorbikes worth Rs 25 million, and Rs. 700,000 in cash from them.

SP AVLS Aftab Phurwan said this while addressing a press conference at Saddar Division here on Wednesday.

He said that the accused admitted to lifting various more vehicles from different parts of the city.

The accused used to take the stolen vehicles to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and sell those there.

The arrested accused were identified as Danish, Ehsan, Azeem alias Jima, Uhud, Zahid and Bilal.

In the end, the keys of the recovered vehicles were handed over to the owners.

