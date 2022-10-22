AVLS officials arrest five vehicle snatchers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Iqbal Town Anti Vehicle Lifting System (AVLS) officials arrested five car and motorcycle snatchers and recovered three tempered cars and 84 motorcycles worth Rs 7600,000 in cash from them.

A special police team, under the supervision of DSP AVLS Iqbal Town, conducted raids and arrested these snatchers.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to dozens of incidents of vehicle snatching in different areas of the city.

The arrested have been identified as Ahsan, Kashif, Khurram Masih, Sharafat and Shahbaz.