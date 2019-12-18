UrduPoint.com
AVLS recover 6 stolen cars,10 motorcycles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Sadar Division have arrested three members of a vehicle lifting gang and recovered stolen six cars and 10 motorcycles worth Rs 6.7 million from their possession.

A special police team led by DSP AVLS Sadar Division conducted raid and arrested Amin alias Meena, ring leader of the gang and his two accomplices Umer Daraz and Naeem.

The police recovered six cars and ten motorcycles from them.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested gangstersconfessed to dozens incidents of vehicle lifting.

