AVLS Recover Motorbikes, Vehicles Worth Rs 114 Mln In Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) recovered snatched or stolen motorbikes and vehicles worth Rs 114 million during the last two months.

This was revealed by DIG Investigations Shahzada Sultan during a briefing given to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev during his visit to AVLS Headquarters Gulberg here on Wednesday.

SP AVLS Aftab Phularwan, SP Model Town Investigations Ammara Sherazi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

DIG Shehzada Sultan told the CCPO that during 2021, the total recovery stands at Rs 264.

5 million.

The specialized squad submitted challans in 9559 cases, he added.

Meanwhile, CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev visited different sections of the headquarters, supervised their functions, held meetings with staff members and inquired about their issues and problems.

City Police Chief also examined the recovery and impounded vehicles.

On this occasion, he issued instructions to fulfill the requirement of staff and expedite measuresto recover the stolen/snatched vehicles.

