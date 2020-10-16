AVLS Recovers 13 Motorcycles, Arrests Three POs
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS( Cantonment Division arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 13 motorcycles from them.
A special police team, led by DSP AVLS Cantonment Raees Ahmad Khan, arrested accused Nasir Iqbal, the ring leader, and his two accomplices -- Afaq and Ghulam Mustafa -- and recovered motorcycles from them.