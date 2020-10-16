UrduPoint.com
AVLS Recovers 13 Motorcycles, Arrests Three POs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:32 PM

AVLS recovers 13 motorcycles, arrests three POs

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS( Cantonment Division arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 13 motorcycles from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS( Cantonment Division arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 13 motorcycles from them.

A special police team, led by DSP AVLS Cantonment Raees Ahmad Khan, arrested accused Nasir Iqbal, the ring leader, and his two accomplices -- Afaq and Ghulam Mustafa -- and recovered motorcycles from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

