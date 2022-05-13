UrduPoint.com

AVLS Recovers 17 Vehicles, 155 Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 06:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Model Town and Sadar Division arrested 33 members of vehicle-lifting gangs and recovered 17 vehicles and 155 motorcycles worth Rs 27 million from them.

SP AVLS Lahore Aftab Phularwan said this while addressing a press conference at Gulberg Police Station, here on Friday.

SP AVLS said that the accused disclosed several incidents of vehicle snatching and theft in different areas of the provincial capital. He said the accused used to take away vehicles from houses and parking stands with the help of master keys. The accused used to take the stolen vehicles to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and sell those at cheaper prices there, he added.

SP AVLS said that one Sarfraz Baba, involved in double murder of his parents, was also arrested. Accused Khalid, who escaped from Sahiwal court with handcuffs, was arrested along with his stolen motorcycle, SP added.

