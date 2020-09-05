AVLS recovers 8 cars, 21 motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS), Cantonment Division, busted a car and motorcycle lifting/snatching gang and arrested its two members, besides recovering eight cars and 21 motorcycles worth millions of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS), Cantonment Division, busted a car and motorcycle lifting/snatching gang and arrested its two members, besides recovering eight cars and 21 motorcycles worth millions of rupees.

DSP AVLS Cantonment Raees Ahmad Khan led the special police team, which conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Ameen and Ahsan Waheed.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to dozens of incidents of vehicle lifting in different areas of the city. The accused are history-sheeters and they had been to jail many a time in various cases.