UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLS Recovers 8 Cars, 21 Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:07 PM

AVLS recovers 8 cars, 21 motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS), Cantonment Division, busted a car and motorcycle lifting/snatching gang and arrested its two members, besides recovering eight cars and 21 motorcycles worth millions of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS), Cantonment Division, busted a car and motorcycle lifting/snatching gang and arrested its two members, besides recovering eight cars and 21 motorcycles worth millions of rupees.

DSP AVLS Cantonment Raees Ahmad Khan led the special police team, which conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Ameen and Ahsan Waheed.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to dozens of incidents of vehicle lifting in different areas of the city. The accused are history-sheeters and they had been to jail many a time in various cases.

Related Topics

Police Jail Vehicle Car Million

Recent Stories

Presence of wreckage of enemy's jet fighter, brave ..

23 seconds ago

Lebanese Army Disposed of Over 4 Tonnes of Ammoniu ..

24 seconds ago

Hundreds attend funeral of teen allegedly shot by ..

25 seconds ago

Roguish British comedy 'The Duke' wows Venice film ..

29 seconds ago

Five things about Tour de France leader Adam Yates ..

4 minutes ago

Eight drivers summoned by Monza stewards over Hami ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.