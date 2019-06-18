UrduPoint.com
AVLS Seizes 11 Stolen Motorcycles, Arrests 3 Accused In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Saddar have busted a motorcycle thieves gang and arrested its three members, besides recovery of 11 stolen motorcycles and two rickshaws from their possession.

DSP AVLS Saddar Sarfraz Khan led the special team, which conducted a raid and arrested Imran alias Mani, the ring leader, and his two accomplices -- Shahbaz and Khushi.

The accused used to take away motorcycles from trade centres and from outside houses and parking stands.

During preliminary probe, the gangsters confessed to committing dozens of vehicle stealing incidents in different areas of the city.

