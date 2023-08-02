Open Menu

AVLS Smash Three Inter-district Gangs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Sadr Division smashed three inter-district gangs by arresting their 12 members besides recovery of stolen cars, motorcycles and rickshaws from their possession.

SP AVLS Rana Zahid constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Sadr Mehdi Kazmi which conducted raids and arrested the gangsters. The team recovered 95 motorcycles, four cars, three rickshaws and a pick-up worth Rs 18.6 million from them.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed many incidents committed different districts.

The accused were identified as Danish, Farrukh, Aun, Izzat Khan, Rizwan, Aqib, Tariq,Safdar, Ghulam Mustafa, Sabir Altaf, Basharat and another.

