AVLU Arrests 105 Accused, Recovers Valuables Worth Rs 379.7 Million
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police conducted an extensive crackdown through its Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) against vehicle lifters and criminal elements in the Federal capital over the last ten months to maintain peace and order.
A police spokesperson told APP that the AVLU teams arrested a total of 105 accused involved in different criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 379.7 million from their possession. Additionally, AVLU teams also conducted indiscriminate operations against proclaimed offenders, court fugitives and target offenders and arrested 11 absconders from various areas.
Moreover, 67 accused of 28 gangs involved in car and bike lifting activities were also arrested.
During the ongoing "Nasha ab Nahi" movement, the AVLU police teams recovered 9689 grams of heroin from their possession. They also carried out extensive operations against those possessing illegal weapons and recovered 06 pistols with ammunition from their possession.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is also utilizing all available resources to ensure the eradication of drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital.
He further said that the Islamabad Police will bring those involved in the heinous crime of all categories to justice.
Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals or activities to their respective police stations, at emergency helpline Pucar-15, or via the "ICT-15" app.
