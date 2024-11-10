AVLU Arrests 105 Accused, Recovers Valuables Worth Rs 379.7 Million
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police conducted an extensive crackdown through its Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) against vehicle lifters and criminal elements in the Federal capital over the last ten months to maintain peace and order.
A police spokesperson told APP that the AVLU teams arrested a total of 105 accused involved in different criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 379.7 million from their possession. Additionally, AVLU teams also conducted indiscriminate operations against proclaimed offenders, court fugitives and target offenders and arrested 11 absconders from various areas.
Moreover, 67 accused of 28 gangs involved in car and bike lifting activities were also arrested.
During the ongoing "Nasha ab Nahi" movement, the AVLU police teams recovered 9689 grams of heroin from their possession. They also carried out extensive operations against those possessing illegal weapons and recovered 06 pistols with ammunition from their possession.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is also utilizing all available resources to ensure the eradication of drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital.
He further said that the Islamabad Police will bring those involved in the heinous crime of all categories to justice.
Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals or activities to their respective police stations, at emergency helpline Pucar-15, or via the "ICT-15" app.
\778
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moin-u-din Abro’s book launching ceremony held in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan felicitates Pakistan cricket team2 minutes ago
-
Agricultural transformation plan being implemented as per CM's vision: minister2 minutes ago
-
AJK climate action report calls for gender-inclusive policies amid growing climate threats2 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests 421 outlaws in 10 months3 minutes ago
-
147 accused arrested in rape cases over the year: ICT Police12 minutes ago
-
Education minister calls on governor Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Rains likely in Lahore, other smog-hit areas in Punjab: PMD13 minutes ago
-
Turkish Scholarship program providing opportunity to students pursuing higher education in Turkiye: ..22 minutes ago
-
4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested in one year: ICT police22 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 18,105 outlaws, recover over Rs1.6 billion in 202422 minutes ago