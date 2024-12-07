AVLU Arrests 131, Recovers 392.7 Mln
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) teams carried out an extensive crackdown against vehicle lifters and criminal elements in the Federal capital during the last 11 months to maintain peace and tranquillity.
A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that in this regard, the ICT Police Anti vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) teams arrested a total of 131 accused involved in different criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over 392.7 million rupees from their possession.
Moreover, 74 accused of 28 gangs involved in car and bike lifting activities were also arrested. During the ongoing "Nasha ab Nahi" movement, the AVLU police teams recovered 9,689 grams of heroin from their possession. They also carried out extensive operations against those possessing illegal weapons and recovered six pistols with ammunition from their possession.
Additionally, AVLU teams also conducted indiscriminate operations against proclaimed offenders, court fugitives and target offenders and arrested 11 absconders from various areas.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is also utilizing all available resources to ensure the eradication of drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital.
He further said that the Islamabad Police will bring those involved in the heinous crime of all categories to justice.
Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals or activities to their respective police stations, at emergency helpline Pucar-15, or via the "ICT-15" app.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TCF children delegation visits safe city Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
C-level maintenance at Sahiwal Coal Power Plant successfully completed2 minutes ago
-
Minister directs Darul Aman admin to provide legal assistance to women2 minutes ago
-
Entire staffs of police check post suspended for absence12 minutes ago
-
Voting, a path to national welfare and a better future for all: Zulfiqar Ahmed12 minutes ago
-
Dairy farmers training stressed to prevent spread of zoonotic bacterial infection of Brucellosis12 minutes ago
-
Case registered against officials for manipulating Chenab river boat passage auction32 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at REC to mark National Voters’ Day in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Women University Multan to host conference on linguistics, multidisciplinary research42 minutes ago
-
CM to leave for China on 8-day official visit42 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt decides to complete 40 People's Bus stops by Jan52 minutes ago
-
BISE Dera waives fee for orphans, differently-abled students52 minutes ago