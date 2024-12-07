Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

AVLU arrests 131, recovers 392.7 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) teams carried out an extensive crackdown against vehicle lifters and criminal elements in the Federal capital during the last 11 months to maintain peace and tranquillity.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that in this regard, the ICT Police Anti vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) teams arrested a total of 131 accused involved in different criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over 392.7 million rupees from their possession.

Moreover, 74 accused of 28 gangs involved in car and bike lifting activities were also arrested. During the ongoing "Nasha ab Nahi" movement, the AVLU police teams recovered 9,689 grams of heroin from their possession. They also carried out extensive operations against those possessing illegal weapons and recovered six pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Additionally, AVLU teams also conducted indiscriminate operations against proclaimed offenders, court fugitives and target offenders and arrested 11 absconders from various areas.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is also utilizing all available resources to ensure the eradication of drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital.

He further said that the Islamabad Police will bring those involved in the heinous crime of all categories to justice.

Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals or activities to their respective police stations, at emergency helpline Pucar-15, or via the "ICT-15" app.

