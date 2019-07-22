AVM Moeed Khan calls on KP Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Air Officer Commanding of Northern Air Command, Peshawar , Air Vice Marshal Abdul-Moeed Khan (Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military) called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Shah Farman at the Governor 's House here on Monday.

He remained with the governor for sometimes and discussed matter related to professional responsibilities of Air Force and Air performance of his department in detailed.

The governor congratulated the AVM Moeed Khan on his promotion to higher grade and holding of new responsibilities and expressed his best wishes for him.