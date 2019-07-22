UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVM Moeed Khan Calls On KP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:08 PM

AVM Moeed Khan calls on KP Governor

Air Officer Commanding of Northern Air Command, Peshawar, Air Vice Marshal Abdul-Moeed Khan (Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military) called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at the Governor's House here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Air Officer Commanding of Northern Air Command, Peshawar, Air Vice Marshal Abdul-Moeed Khan (Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military) called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at the Governor's House here on Monday.

He remained with the governor for sometimes and discussed matter related to professional responsibilities of Air Force and Air performance of his department in detailed.

The governor congratulated the AVM Moeed Khan on his promotion to higher grade and holding of new responsibilities and expressed his best wishes for him.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Best

Recent Stories

Seventeen teenage cricketers report for Emerging P ..

6 minutes ago

Total water level in reservoirs stands at 6.451 MA ..

2 minutes ago

SCCI demands action against kunda mafia to ensure ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

41 minutes ago

Sri Lankan Authorities Extend State of Emergency - ..

3 minutes ago

Istanbul Orders Syrian Refugees Without Residence ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.