Avoid Consuming Fats In Ramazan, Warn Experts
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Health expert on Sunday stressed public awareness for early detection and for adopting a healthy lifestyle to control cardiac diseases as fats, samosas, poor sleep patterns and unhealthy food habits are mostly responsible for the increasing heart diseases among generations.
A senior Cardiologist, Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiyani talking to a ptv news channel advised the public that heart diseases can be eliminated by simple lifestyle modifications, adding that early screening is very important in stopping the disease from progressing and with early detection we can easily beat heart diseases.
Dr Kiyani said there is a dire need to take cardiac diseases seriously and work on their prevention, adding that diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and inactive lifestyle were major reasons for heart attacks.
He further said avoiding the consumption of fats, chewing tobacco, and cigarettes (Paan and Gutkha) are the main factors of heart disease in younger age in Pakistan.
He said that high blood pressure (hypertension) is not just a concern for the elderly but for the youth population which was increasingly falling victim to this silent threat.
He said people should adopt a healthy lifestyle as well as take exercise to protect themselves from cardiac diseases.
Youngsters should practice such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness can be powerful tools in mitigating stress and promoting overall well-being and breakfast is mandatory for everyone.
