Open Menu

Avoid Consuming Fats In Ramazan, Warn Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Avoid consuming fats in Ramazan, warn experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Health expert on Sunday stressed public awareness for early detection and for adopting a healthy lifestyle to control cardiac diseases as fats, samosas, poor sleep patterns and unhealthy food habits are mostly responsible for the increasing heart diseases among generations.

A senior Cardiologist, Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiyani talking to a ptv news channel advised the public that heart diseases can be eliminated by simple lifestyle modifications, adding that early screening is very important in stopping the disease from progressing and with early detection we can easily beat heart diseases.

Dr Kiyani said there is a dire need to take cardiac diseases seriously and work on their prevention, adding that diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and inactive lifestyle were major reasons for heart attacks.

He further said avoiding the consumption of fats, chewing tobacco, and cigarettes (Paan and Gutkha) are the main factors of heart disease in younger age in Pakistan.

He said that high blood pressure (hypertension) is not just a concern for the elderly but for the youth population which was increasingly falling victim to this silent threat.

He said people should adopt a healthy lifestyle as well as take exercise to protect themselves from cardiac diseases.

Youngsters should practice such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness can be powerful tools in mitigating stress and promoting overall well-being and breakfast is mandatory for everyone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Sunday From Blood PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

13 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

13 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

13 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

13 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

13 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

13 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

13 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

13 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

14 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan