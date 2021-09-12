ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :One of the world's closest ecosystems near a human settlement, Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), thriving with diverse species of flora and fauna reported recent incidents of human and monkey conflict that demands citizens' responsible behaviour to shun animal contact.

The monkey used to live in the form of herds or groups where they shift from existing colony to establish their separate herd as Alpha monkey (most agile with extreme control over the entire monkey colony) never allow that without a contest, during which they descend to local populated areas, Manager Operations Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Sakhawat Ali told APP while requesting the masses to play their role in preventing monkey bites or conflict.

Mr Sakhawat said the monkeys during their pursuit of a separate establishment come into contact with humans for food as these monkeys used to get very few prey in the wilds. "It is never advisable and conducive for the masses to contact or share any food item to monkeys, however, they may blow a firecracker to deter the approaching monkey," he added.

However, firecrackers must be the last resort in a safe way whereas using perfumes might also help reduce monkey attacks, he added.

The residents of Sector F-5, E-7, F-6, F-7 and F-8 were most affected due to monkeys' tinkering and attacks, he said, adding, "The areas' residents are requested to properly discard leftover food." The wild monkeys, he said were visiting these sectors in search of food that caused behavioral changes in these wild animals. He requested the tourists that they should not feed monkeys of MHNP.

He told that recently a monkey was rescued in the sector H-13 and was badly injured due to dog bites. "He is an old monkey and tied with a rope string around his neck that created wounds. He is in a critical condition at the rehabilitation center of the IWMB," he said.

To a question, he said a probe was launched into the matter to initiate punitive action against the people involved in this heinous and brutal act as no one would be allowed to assault wildlife in the National Park.

Pakistan Wildlife Foundation Vice President Safwan Ahmed informed that the people venturing out into the trails should avoid giving any food item and apply some perfume or deodorant to prevent monkey attacks. "A fragrance is an unperceived odour for monkeys, which they consider a threat and, therefore, flee in fear," he advised.

The public, he suggested, irked by monkeys breaking into their houses especially in the sectors adjoining the MHNP trails should apply air freshener on their walls to bar the monkeys from trespassing into their houses.

He further maintained that in some cases of monkey attacks, it was more of human nature that provokes the situation. "Monkeys move in troops as a minimum in groups of three or a maximum of 300. People should never consider a single monkey spotted as alone rather there will be an entire troop," he warned.

An alpha monkey (male) usually stares aggressively and tries to behave dominantly, which humans recognise as an attack and in consequence often infuriate the animal through their conduct or act in fear and frenzy which should be avoided, he added.

/395