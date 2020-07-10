UrduPoint.com
Avoid Gathering On Eid-ul-Adha Should Declare As State Policy: Chairman CII

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:53 PM

Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Friday said that the announcement of Prime Minster to avoid gatherings on Eid-ul-Azha should be declared as a state policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Friday said that the announcement of Prime Minster to avoid gatherings on Eid-ul-Azha should be declared as a state policy.

He said that the local administrations should be instructed to take action against the elements involved in violation of SOPs and guidelines, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that on the event of Eid-ul-Fitr, the people violated the guidelines of the government that resulted in a peak in number of COVID-19 cases.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the government has again issued the guidelines that must be complied with, while the local administration must take action to stop the public gatherings, he added.

Chairman suggested that the cattle market must be shifted away from populated areas. He also appealed to the Ulema that they have to play their role to ensure limited gatherings at mosques.

