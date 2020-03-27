Avoid meeting with people coming from aboard: Dr. Fakhr Alam

The only solution to prevent the virus outbreak in Wuhan city of China was to limit its social activities; people enjoy themselves and their loved ones for a few days by avoiding their visit to markets and meeting with those coming from aboard unless and until clear from corona symptoms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The only solution to prevent the virus outbreak in Wuhan city of China was to limit its social activities; people enjoy themselves and their loved ones for a few days by avoiding their visit to markets and meeting with those coming from aboard unless and until clear from corona symptoms.

This was stated by Dr Fakhr Alam in a Radio Clinic Program with Radio Swat FM 98 on Friday to get aware the people across Swat district. Other guests including Waqar Ahmad Swati, Shaista Hakim, Asmat Ali Akhun and Junaid Ibrahim also part of the Radio Clinic Program of Radio Swat FM 98.

They advised the people to avoid unnecessary roaming, shaking hands, hugs and meeting those having travelling history in their family. Because of all this it raises concerns of more people being infected with the virus. In addition, those who have come to Pakistan from overseas should also do their test carefully to safeguard their respective families and other people.

Dr Fakhr Alam said that it was the only way to stop out breaking of coronavirus. He along with other members of the panel gave a detail replies of the Radio Swat FM 98 audiences. The penal also informed the people about the arrangements and preventive measures being taken by the government. They also paid tribute to the valuable services being rendered by the doctors, paramedics, nursing staff, police, jawans of army for taking protective measures, avoiding unnecessary exposure to people.

In addition Dr. Fakhr Alam said the to avoid taking medications as lounge therapists and even avoiding practicing sunbathing. Social media is having exaggerated talk about the coronavirus that has nothing to do with reality, so no such thing can be done and the public will not be able to get their medical attention.

He said, keep in touch with them directly about issues and the doctors would be able to cope with this deadly outbreak by following the precautionary measures in time,