UrduPoint.com

Avoid Spending Much Time On Phone, Laptop To Stay Young

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Avoid spending much time on phone, laptop to stay young

Several studies in the past had underlined that spending too much time on gadgets may impact your eyesight or mental health. However, a new study suggests that it may also affect your aging process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Several studies in the past had underlined that spending too much time on gadgets may impact your eyesight or mental health. However, a new study suggests that it may also affect your aging process.

The animal-model study, published in the journal 'Frontiers in Aging', indicated that excessive blue light from gadgets, including smartphones and laptops, may accelerate the aging process.

"Excessive exposure to blue light from everyday devices, such as TVs, laptops and phones, may have detrimental effects on a wide range of cells in our body, from skin and fat cells to sensory neurons," said co-author of the study, Jadwiga Giebultowicz, from Oregon State University in the US.

"We are the first to show that the levels of specific metabolites -- chemicals that are essential for cells to function correctly -- are altered in fruit flies exposed to blue light," Giebultowicz added.

Researchers had previously shown that fruit flies exposed to light 'turn on' the stress-protective genes, and that those kept in constant darkness lived longer, Medical Daily reported.

To understand why high-energy blue light is responsible for accelerating aging in fruit flies, the team compared the levels of metabolites in flies exposed to blue light for two weeks to those kept in complete darkness.

Blue light exposure caused significant differences in the levels of metabolites measured by the researchers in the cells of fly heads. In particular, they found that the levels of the metabolite succinate were increased, but glutamate levels were lowered.

The changes recorded by the researchers suggest that the cells are operating at a suboptimal level, and this may cause their premature death, and further, explain their previous findings that blue light accelerates aging.

Related Topics

May From Fat

Recent Stories

German Government Says No Plans for New Berlin-War ..

German Government Says No Plans for New Berlin-Warsaw Talks on Wartime Reparatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Higher Education Department sets up cell on Ombuds ..

Higher Education Department sets up cell on Ombudsman order to resolve student i ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs5m for GB special girl ..

Prime Minister announces Rs5m for GB special girl who lost mother, six siblings ..

2 minutes ago
 Lutfur Rehman visits flood-affected areas of Paroa ..

Lutfur Rehman visits flood-affected areas of Paroa

2 minutes ago
 Awareness, coordination must to eradicate dengue l ..

Awareness, coordination must to eradicate dengue larvae: FWMC chief

4 minutes ago
 UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistan

UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.