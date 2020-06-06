Avoid throwing face masks at open places, advises Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Anwar ul Haq appealed the masses to use face masks carefully and avoid throwing them at open places.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said it was duty the everyone that face masks should be used once and then thrown in the trash properly. He suggested to discard the mask once it got moist.

Face masks were one of the tools to avoid spread of the disease, he added.