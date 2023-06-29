Avoid to storage of meat after Eidul Azha: Health Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Health Expert on Thursday advised people to avoid storage of meat after Eid-ul-Azha as excessive use of red meat can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular, kidney, liver, diabetes and gastroenteritis diseases.

Health Expert Dr Tariq Masood talking to private news channel said eating excessive meat during Eid-ul-Azha could have negative impacts on health and especially for those who stored this meat for several months.

Each year, public and private healthcare facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach and other illnesses after Eidul Azha due to the high consumption of meat.

He added that the use of frozen meat could be harmful as it may affect kidneys and cause cardiac problems.

Dr said overeating could cause gastric irritation, high cholesterol, acidity, abdominal contraction, nausea, diarrhea, heart problems, and constipation.

He recommended low-fat dishes during Eid and said it would help the people enjoy the festival to the maximum. He said since most of the food on Eid-ul-Azha was meat-based, use of fat and high-calorie sauces in their preparation should be avoided.

Dr Tariq also advised that people should use lots of yogurt and fruits along with meat. "Some people use animal fat as oil which is unhygienic. Vegetable oil should be used for cooking. People should avoid eating all the dishes made of meat. Excess of everything is injurious to health," he said.